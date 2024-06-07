PORTER COUNTY – A passenger was airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and North Brummitt Road in Westchester Township this morning, Friday, June 7, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police reported, along with the Town of Chesterton.

According to police, just after 7 a.m. a Honda CRV was southbound on North Brummitt Road when its driver appears to have disregarded the stop sign for U.S. 20 and pulled into the path of an SUV westbound on U.S. 20. The SUV then struck the CRV, the police said.

The female passenger in the SUV was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital with “serious injuries,” police said, while the male driver of the CRV was transported to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

The PCSP Crash Reconstruction Team was investigating the accident.

Also responding to the scene was the Chesterton Fire Department.

“The CFD did excellent work in this double-pin accident today,” CFD Chief Sean O’Donnell said. “The members of A Crew—Capt. Coslet, Lt. Valpatic, and Firefighter Mohlke—did a great job coordinating the necessary resources. We also want to thank our off-duty members who responded to cover the Town of Chesterton as well as Northwest-Health Porter EMS and UCAN (University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network).”