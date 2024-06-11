The Duneland Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join them for the ribbon cutting of the Urban Pollinator Project on Friday, June 21st, at 4:30 PM. The event will take place at the Westchester Bird Sanctuary, located at 1150 S 11th St, Chesterton.

The Urban Pollinator Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to planting pollinators in urban areas for the community’s enjoyment. These pollinators, including native wildflowers and grasses, support local wildlife, insects, and birds, creating a thriving natural environment within the town.

“The Westchester Bird Sanctuary is the first location where we have planted these pollinators,” says Scott Palla, founder of the Urban Pollinator Project. “It will be the perfect backdrop for this celebration of nature in our community.

The Duneland Chamber encourages everyone to come out and support this important initiative.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at www.dunelandchamber.org