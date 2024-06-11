It is with deep anguish and regret that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own. 2023 Member of the Year, Firefighter Ken Caldwell, Unit 1016, unexpectedly passed away on June 6th, 2024. Ken was sworn in on August 1st, 2001 and quickly became an exceptional department asset. Ken was an Owner / Operator and logged over 2,000,000 miles in his famous Red Peterbilt with his beloved boarder collies riding shotgun.

When he was home, he maintained our equipment and apparatus to the highest of HIS standards. There was not an engine that he would shy away from fixing, inspecting, or operating. Ken made every single emergency call for service from you that he could, please know that. If he was in town, he was coming in his 1970’s Green Ford, on his Dirt Bike, or sometimes if “old trusty” died, he’d run from his house. Once on scene, he did anything and everything asked of him, to the best of his ability, every time.

What we’ll miss most is everything that you didn’t get to see. The fire station banter behind closed doors, the impeccable way he found a way to make you laugh, his way with report writing (pure comedy), and his gift at telling stories or jokes of his travels around the country. He was the first to answer your call and the first to offer you help. Not just with us, but with everyone in our community, evident also by his over 30 years of service to the Lions Club.

Ken was our brother and our friend, and we were not prepared to lose him, by any means. His death has left a void in our fire house and in our hearts that we will feel for the rest of time. It was determined that Ken passed away in his home mere hours after responding to a Brush Fire as the Tanker Operator. Because of this, his death will be classified as a Line of Duty Death, and he will receive the highest of honors bestowed to a firefighter in service to his community.