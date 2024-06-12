LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will move to the next phases of bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance work on I-94 eastbound and westbound near U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd and Kennedy Ave.

Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures on or around Thursday, June 13 on westbound I-94 to install a new traffic configuration. Westbound I-94 will then have two lanes of traffic to the left of the work zone and two lanes of traffic to the right through late June.

The traffic configuration on I-94 eastbound will change after overnight lane closures on or around Monday, June 17. During this overnight traffic switch, the ramps from northbound and southbound Calumet Ave to eastbound I-94, all entrance and exit ramps at Indianapolis Blvd and eastbound I-94, and the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound Kennedy Ave will be temporarily closed from approximately 8 p.m. June 17 to 6 a.m. June 18. With the new traffic configuration, traffic on eastbound I-94 will be shifted to the left with the work zone to the right through late June.

Ramp Closure Updates:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Indianapolis Blvd – remains closed through mid-August

Northbound U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd to eastbound I-94 – has reopened, will be temporarily closed the evening of June 17 for the traffic configuration switch on eastbound I-94

Southbound U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd to eastbound I-94 – remains closed through late June

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Kennedy Ave – remains closed through late June

Eastbound I-94 to southbound Kennedy Ave – has reopened, will be temporarily closed the evening of June 17 for the traffic configuration switch on eastbound I-94

Northbound and southbound Kennedy Ave to westbound I-94 – remains closed through late June

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Bridge deck overlay work is occurring on the I-94 bridges over U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd and over Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad just west of Kennedy Ave and on the ramp bridge from eastbound I-94 to northbound State Road 912/Cline Ave. These projects will be conducted in phases and will be ongoing through late August.

INDOT says motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.