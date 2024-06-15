Press Release, Rotary Club of Valparaiso:

VALPARAISO – The Rotary Club of Valparaiso will host its annual Changing of the Guard dinner on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in the Harre Union on Valparaiso University’s campus. Current President Bob Franko will welcome Mary Joe Murphy Jaime as the Club’s next president.

Franko is the President/CEO of the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana and has served as Club President since July 1, 2023. His theme for his presidency was in concert with Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally’s goals of empowering girls, promoting mental health and wellness, and peacemaking. Throughout his term Franko invited guests to speak on these topics including Dr. Wendy Bohon, Seismic Hazards Branch Chief for the California Geological Survey; Jill Bodensteiner, Vice President/Director of Athletics of St. Joseph’s University; as well as Stephanie Urchick, President-Elect of Rotary International. The Club also hosted many local guests including Mayor Jon Costas, Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla, and Valparaiso University Basketball Coach Roger Powell. Franko had several presentations on the promotion of mental wellness including the Porter County Suicide Taskforce, and through musical presentations called “Bluebird at Rotary” that promoted mental wellness through song. Franko resides in Valparaiso with his wife Lisa, five children, and has been a member of the Valparaiso Rotary Club since 2019.

Jaime is a Private Client Executive at Ethos Insurance & Risk Management. She has been a Club member since 2019 and resides in Valparaiso with her husband Freddy and three daughters. Jaime will announce her Rotary presidency theme at the Changing of the Guard dinner.

The dinner will also include a White Rose Ceremony honoring three Valparaiso Rotarians who passed away in the last year: Byron Smith, a Club member for 51 years; Spero Valavanis, member for 42 years; and 31-year Rotarian Sharon Kish.

The Valparaiso Rotary Club meets each Monday at noon at the Harre Union on Valparaiso University’s campus, and is always open to new members.