The New Communications Channels, Made Possible Through a Gift from the

Health Foundation of La Porte, Demonstrate Growth for Homeward-Bound

Villages.

LAPORTE, IN – JUNE 2024 – Homeward Bound Villages, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building

affordable, cooperative housing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new website,

HomewardBoundVillages.org, and social media channels. The website aims to educate the public about

Homeward Bound Villages’ mission, garner community support, and encourage donations to further its

cause of creating accessible, community-focused housing for individuals and small families in need. The

organization’s Facebook and Instagram channels were launched in coordination with the website

function to keep volunteers, donors, and the community engaged, educated, and updated on the

organization’s progress.

The new website features a clean, user-friendly design that allows visitors to easily navigate and learn

about Homeward Bound Villages’ innovative approach to rental housing that is affordable for people

with lower incomes. It includes detailed information about the organization’s efforts since its inception in

2017 and the upcoming project, Karwick Village, located in Michigan City. The website also explains the

Homeward Bound Villages www.homewardboundvillages.com

benefits of cooperative living and how the community can get involved through volunteering and

donations.

“The launch of our new website marks a significant milestone for Homeward Bound Villages,” said Sandi

Keller, President of Homeward Bound Villages. “We believe that everyone deserves access to a secure,

stable, and desirable place to call home that fosters a sense of community and empowerment. This

website, which was only possible through a generous gift from the Health Foundation of La Porte, will

serve as a vital tool in spreading awareness about our mission, engaging with supporters, and ultimately,

bringing us closer to our goal of creating more cooperative housing opportunities for those who need

them most.”

The organization’s social media channels also allow the community to stay engaged with the organization

by posting multiple times per week. The goal of the Facebook, Instagram, and website is to work as a

cohesive communication platform that provides a robust strategy to tell Homeward Bound Villages’

message of the need for housing solutions that are affordable in La Porte County as well as highlight

their cooperative housing model emphasizing community involvement, shared responsibilities, collective

decision-making among residents and eco-conscious design. This approach not only provides affordable

living options but also promotes social cohesion, skill-sharing, and a strong sense of belonging among

community members.

The website also features a donation portal, allowing supporters to easily contribute to Homeward

Bound Villages’ cause. Donations will directly fund the development of new cooperative housing

projects, volunteer opportunities, and gifts in kind. These gifts will ensure the long-term sustainability of

Homeward Bound Villages’ mission. At this time, Homeward Bound Villages’ housing projects are

rental-based and targeted at small households with extremely low incomes. Day-to-day operations are

managed by residents and supported by a part-time staff person.

“We are thrilled to invite the public to explore our new website and learn more about the transformative

power of cooperative housing,” added Keller. “Together, we can build stronger, more resilient

communities and provide affordable homes for countless families and individuals in need. We are

grateful to the Health Foundation of LaPorte for the generous grant that made this work possible.”

For more information about Homeward Bound Villages and to explore the new website, please visit

HomewardBoundVillages.org.