Franciscan Health nurses and staff members working at hospitals in Lake County were honored with their hospitals’ annual awards in May during national Nurses Week.

Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope Coordinator Michelle Resendez received the Nightingale Award and Patient Care Technician Brikalaya Craig received the Lantern Award.

Both awards are peer-nominated and voted upon by the hospital’s coordinating council.

The Nightingale Award is the annual award presented to a member of the Franciscan Health Crown Point nursing staff who has outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for patients and fellow co-workers as well as a commitment to the mission and values of the Franciscan healthcare ministry. The Lantern Award is presented annually to a non-nursing staff employee who interacts directly with patients, has outstanding dedication, teamwork and respect for patients and co-workers as well as a commitment to the Franciscan healthcare ministry’s mission and values.

“Congratulations to Michelle and Brikalaya for their well-deserved awards,” said Franciscan Health Crown Point Chief Nursing Officer Katrina Hejnowski, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CEN, TNS. “Their dedication to our patients and families, as well as their fellow co-workers, is admirable and much appreciated.”

Franciscan Health Dyer ICU nurse Karli Chocholek won in the staff/clinical nurse category; infection prevention nurse Marnie Wright won in the support/resource category; post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) nurse Eddy Piaseczny won in the ambulatory/outpatient category and pre-admission testing/same-day surgery/PACU nurse Lori Hatalla won in the nurse leader category.

At Franciscan Health Munster, special response nurse Alyson Cooper won in the support/resource category; emergency department travel nurse Nichole Misiak won in the ambulatory/outpatient category; 3 North unit nurse Geb Bugia won in the staff/clinical nurse category and 3 North unit nurse Kathy Garcia won in the nurse leader category.

The Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster award winners are nominated and voted upon by their peers.

“These amazing nurses exemplify the care we give at Franciscan and demonstrate our mission every day in the compassion and skill they show to our patients,” said Franciscan Health Dyer and Munster Chief Nursing Officer Alisa Murchek, DNP, RN, NEA-BC. “We are truly grateful for their dedication and congratulate them on their awards.”