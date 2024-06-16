MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is asking the community for its input on a mural to be located in the downtown area of La Porte at 809 Jefferson Avenue.

A community meeting to discuss the mural themes is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 at 11:30 AM-1 PM at La Porte City Hall. Everyone is welcome.

East Chicago artist, Ismael “Ish” Muhammed Nieves, will be participating in these meeting, designing and painting the mural with input provided by the community and the building’s owners. The mural will be painted in view of onlookers.

Ish’s works have been exhibited nationally and internationally in galleries, museums and site-specific installations and murals. He maintains a studio in Gary, Ind. He has created murals in northern Indiana for more than 30 years.

“Public art is a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection. For community participatory art, it gives the community a voice. LCA is thrilled to facilitate this public art project for the City of La Porte,” said Janet Bloch, LCA executive director.

The La Porte Urban Enterprise Association will provide the funding for the project, as they seek to support artistic endeavors like this one all throughout La Porte’s downtown. Craig Phillips, La Porte’s Community Development and Planning Director is working with LCA as a liaison for the projects.

“Bringing more art and culture to our downtown has been a goal of our administration from day one. We are thrilled to be working with Lubeznik Center for the Arts as well as the artist on a piece that will surely speak to just how special our community is. Our team cannot wait to see the final result,” said La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The LCA mural project began in 2022 when the LCA staff participated in community arts programming webinars and learned how others have transformed their neighborhoods with community driven public art.

For more information about this project, please contact LCA’s marketing manager, Jessie Sexton, at 219-874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.