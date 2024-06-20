The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been alerted to an old scam making the rounds in their area.
This one involves fake arrest warrants, and was brought to police’s attention by a local Public Defender.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office gave details on the scam:
“Here’s how it works: Someone pretending to be “Sergeant Davis” is calling folks, using the phone number (219) 271-2160. They claim there’s an arrest warrant out for you and say you need to pay up to avoid getting in trouble. It’s all fake!
Sheriff Pat Williamson wants everyone to know: “Law enforcement doesn’t call people to demand money for warrants or fines. If you get one of these calls, hang up right away.”
**Remember These Tips:**
*Don’t Believe It: If someone calls saying they’re from law enforcement and wants money, don’t give them any info. Just hang up.
**Check It Out: Call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office directly at (219) 866-7334 if you’re unsure about any calls you receive.
***Spread the Word: Tell your friends, family, and neighbors about this scam so they don’t get tricked.
****Report It: Let us know if you get one of these scam calls.
We’re on the case and working to catch these scammers, but we need your help to stay alert and report anything suspicious.
Included below is a picture of the fake arrest warrant to help you identify it. If you see something like this, it’s a scam!
For more information or to report a scam, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-7334.”