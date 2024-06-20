Press Release, Purdue University Northwest:

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) has opened applications for the 2024-2025 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

This premium leadership program, facilitated by a team that includes faculty members from the PNW College of Business, as well as leadership practitioners, meets once a month for eight months. A 360 assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.

Leadership Northwest Indiana is well-regarded as a great place for professionals to build their networks, as they learn from the real-world challenges other participants bring to the discussions. All LNI sessions are led by leadership experts from both the academic and business world so that participants get the latest research-based leadership content and the most effective skills to add to their tool kit.

“Anyone with a passion for development and growth should consider the LNI program,” added Jane Thomas, academic director at the Leadership Institute and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior at PNW. “We want all participants to understand the impact that they can have when they intentionally and purposefully work on their leadership.”

“I think the biggest assets to LNI are the participants,” said Mekisha Richardson, assistant director of the Leadership Institute at PNW. “We recruit leaders from various sectors of the business community in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.”

“I recommend that other professionals take the LNI course,” said Orlando A. Drummond, Program Quality Director at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. “One of the most beneficial components of the LNI program is engaging the varying levels of professionals in the program. Having diverse perspectives on topics and situations from different domains provides participants with comprehensive leadership understanding, challenges, and engagement opportunities to best position us to handle our unique situations beyond the program.”

Applications are now open for the 2024-25 Leadership Northwest Indiana program. The program begins in September 2024 and runs through May 2025. Participants will meet for eight monthly, in-person sessions. The program is being offered on both PNW’s Westville and Hammond campuses.

More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by contacting the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.