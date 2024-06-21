Valparaiso Police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
On Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Valparaiso Street and Monroe Street.
Upon arrival, police learned a juvenile had been struck by a motor vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
The Valparaiso Fire Department arrived on scene with police and began immediate treatment.
The juvenile was transported from the scene to a nearby landing zone, then onto Comer Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter.
The crash investigation remains open; however, charges related to the crash are not expected at this time.
Police said there was no indication drugs, alcohol, or excessive speeds played a factor in the crash.