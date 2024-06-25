To accommodate passengers attending the Rolling Stones concert taking place at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and Sunday, June 30, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street. The following trains will serve 18th St. Station on June 27 and June 30 (Please click here for a full list of station stop times):