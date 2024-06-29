LA PORTE, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City is again teaming up with Bolt for the Heart and the Play for Jake Foundation to sponsor the annual family walk/run, this time to raise funds to maintain life-saving automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in law enforcement vehicles.

The Play for Jake/Bolt for the Heart 5K family walk/run, sponsored by Franciscan Health Michigan City, is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 during Lakefest at Fox Memorial Park’s Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater on Truesdale Avenue between Hoelocker Drive and McClung Road in La Porte.

Bolt for the Heart is an Indiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds through sponsorships, donations and runs to buy and now, to maintain, AEDs for first responders.

As of the fall of 2023, every law enforcement vehicle in LaPorte County now has a life-saving AED in it thanks to the successful partnership between Franciscan Health Michigan City, Bolt for the Heart and the Play for Jake Foundation.

“These hometown heroes are usually the first to a scene and if they have all the equipment that they need such as an AED, lives will certainly be saved,” Bolt for the Heart Founder Pierre Twer said. “We thank Play for Jake and Franciscan Health for their continued sponsorship and support of this event.”

The Play for Jake Foundation has been part of the Bolt for the Heart program since its inception with the help of founder Julie West. West is driven in her efforts to save other families from the loss her family experienced when her son, Jake, died on the LaPorte High School practice field as the result of an undetected heart condition in 2013.

“We know that AEDs save lives, especially when placed in first responder vehicles,” West said. “We also know that AEDs require continued maintenance, which is why this race is so important. Our community’s participation will ensure all patrol cars have access to new batteries and new defibrillation pads exactly when they’re needed.”

Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said the continued partnership with Bolt for the Heart and the Play for Jake Foundation reflects the three organization’s shared commitment to La Porte County communities.

“We are continuing to save lives together in the communities we serve,” Mazzoni said. “Franciscan Health Michigan City is honored to again be a part of this important event.”

Registration for the 5K is $35 before June 29 and increases to $40 thereafter. A special Play for Jake package is available for $99, which includes a quarter zip shirt, t-shirt, headband and donation.

For more information on the Play for Jake/Bolt for the Heart run, to register for the event or to donate, go to www.boltfortheheart.com.