La Porte, June 26, 2024 – The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) and Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson, announce auditions for the 2024-2025 season. Auditions will take place Sept. 4th and 11th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, located at 307 Kingsbury Ave, La Porte, IN 46350.

The orchestra is seeking qualified musicians to fill the following vacancies:

Flute 2

Oboe 2

Principal Trumpet

Trumpet 3/Section Trumpet

Piano/Keyboard

Section Violin (seats available in Violin I and Violin II)

Associate Principal Violin II

Associate Principal Cello

Section Cello

Principal String Bass

ALL instruments are available to audition for subbing opportunities

Dr. Carolyn Watson says, “I am absolutely delighted with the continued expansion of the LCSO. From the group’s humble beginnings as a community orchestra a little over fifty years ago, we have grown into a professional ensemble drawing on musicians from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. I am excited by this continuing trajectory of growth, development and improvement, building on our already solid foundations.”

Watson adds: “I know our musicians are excited to potentially welcome new friends and colleagues to the orchestra. The LCSO is a very friendly, welcoming and supportive environment, and this is indeed one of the things I love about working with them. That, and the fact that they laugh at my jokes!”

The 2024-2025 season will feature seven performances: four mainstage classical subscription concerts as well as the Hoosier Star Fundraiser, Children’s Education Concerts, and Holiday at the Pops.

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a per service orchestra offering contracts on an annual basis. All positions are paid. The 60-piece orchestra includes musicians from Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Merrillville, South Bend, and Michigan.

Click here for information about audition requirements and to reserve an audition appointment. For more information or questions please contact Elisabeth Waldburger, Personnel Manager, at lcsopersonnel@gmail.com.