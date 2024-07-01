INTERSECTION CLOSURE: State Road 130/State Road 51/Hobart Rd and State Road 51/Cleveland Ave in Lake County

Roundabout construction will move to phase 2 at State Road 130/State Road 51/Hobart Rd and State Road 51/Cleveland Ave on or after Monday, July 8 through early September.

During this next phase, the south and east legs of the roundabout will be constructed, and the intersection will be fully closed to traffic. State Road 51/Cleveland Ave will be closed from Liberty St west of the intersection to Cleveland Terrace east of the intersection. State Road 130/Hobart Rd will also be closed from just north of the intersection to just south of the intersection.

Motorists should note that there will be no movements through the intersection during this phase like there was during phase one and should seek alternate routes. The detours will follow U.S. 6 and State Road 149 or U.S. 30, I-65 and I-94.