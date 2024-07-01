Press Release, MAAC Foundation:

The MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the receipt of a $2,000 grant funded by Legacy Foundation’s Lake County Community Sponsorship Fund. This generous contribution will support the upcoming First Responders Appreciation and Demonstration Day, set to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus.

The First Responders Appreciation and Demonstration Day is a FREE family-friendly event dedicated to honoring the dedication and bravery of our first responders. The day will feature live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and activities designed to showcase the skills and technologies used by emergency personnel. Families will have the opportunity to engage with firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and other first responders, gaining insight into their critical roles within the community.

“We are deeply grateful to the Legacy Foundation for their generous support,” said Celina Weatherwax, President of the MAAC Foundation. “This grant enables us to host an event that not only celebrates our local heroes but also educates the public about the invaluable services they provide. It’s an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and show appreciation for those who risk their lives to keep us safe.”

The MAAC Foundation is committed to fostering community engagement and education through events like the First Responders Appreciation and Demonstration Day. The support from the

Legacy Foundation’s Lake County Community Sponsorship Fund underscores the importance of these efforts and highlights the community’s dedication to supporting its public safety professionals.

The MAAC Foundation, First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.