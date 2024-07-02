Light the Path auction event will benefit case management for local families

MICHIGAN CITY, July 2, 2024 – The Salvation Army will continue to “light the path” for local families with an annual auction fundraiser to support its case management program.

The Light the Path Auction, which supports The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program, will take place on Thursday, August 8 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Uptown Social, 907 Franklin Street. This event benefits an intense case management program that helps break the cycle of generational poverty.

“We work closely, one-on-one with families who are ready to make a change within the family unit, and are ready to become more self-sufficient,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City, along with her husband, Major Dale Simmons.

“Through Pathway of Hope, our social worker can provide resources to help meet educational goals or mental health needs, find employment and childcare, or obtain housing,” she said. “The goal of this program is to help vulnerable families overcome whatever barriers are preventing them from achieving self-sufficiency and put the entire family on a path toward a more successful future.”

Individual tickets to the Light the Path Auction are $50 and are available at salarmy.us/lightthepath2024 and sponsorship packages start at $150. Heavy appetizers from Patrick’s Grille will be served, and a cash bar will be available. The event will include live and silent auctions, as well as a fashion show featuring local celebrities.

Auction items include two patron level tickets to the PNW Sinai Forum, South Shore Line posters, gift baskets, gift certificates, and experiences from local businesses and organizations.

“We have a lot of great auction items up for bid thanks to the generosity of several local businesses and individuals, so I encourage our community to come out and support our mission – and also find some great things to bid on,” Simmons said. “This event is always a wonderful time for fellowship and a great chance to share our story with the community.”

In addition to Pathway of Hope case management, The Salvation Army of Michigan City also offers a food pantry, utility assistance, diaper bank, weekend backpack feeding program, summer camp, youth programs, holiday assistance, and spiritual care.

Sponsors of this event include gold level sponsors Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company and Steve Baker; and silver level table sponsors Horizon Bank, Centier Bank, Aperion Care, Michigan City Police Department, HealthLinc, and the Rotary Club of Michigan City. More information about the Light the Path Auction, or services provided by The Salvation Army, can be found at www.samichigancity.org, or by calling (219) 874-6885.