LA PORTE, Indiana – A new Franciscan Health building housing a variety of services is now open in the City of La Porte.

The building at 400 Legacy Plaza West houses a Franciscan Physician Network orthopedic surgeon’s office, a Franciscan WorkingWell location and a HEALTHeACCESS office.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide these services in this location for the La Porte community and beyond,” Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “Our newest La Porte location offers easy access for patients and the business community to additional Franciscan Health services right here in their own back yard.”

Board-certified Franciscan Physician Network orthopedic surgeon Thomas Magill, MD, is now seeing patients at the new Legacy Plaza location. Dr. Magill completed his training at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago.

His clinical interests are sports surgeries for upper and lower extremities, hand surgery, joint reconstruction of shoulders, knees and hips and fracture surgery. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (219) 861-8161.

The new Franciscan WorkingWell office in La Porte marks WorkingWell’s 17th location, with 16 in Indiana and one in Chicago Heights, Illinois. WorkingWell provides high-quality medical care to business and industry, with the primary goal of working closely with employers to ensure employees are working well. Services include but are not limited to drug and alcohol screenings, DOT physicals, injury treatment, fitness for duty evaluations, injury prevention programs, medical clearance evaluations, vaccinations and immunizations, health risk assessments, respirator fit testing and wellness screenings.

Franciscan HEALTHeACCESS is leading the region in advanced primary care models with 14 clinics and more than 40 company clients. HEALTHeACCESS is a near site clinic program that provides a wide network of conveniently located clinics, expanded primary/urgent care access for participating companies, enhances wellness and disease management programs, affordable network designs with fixed monthly fees, functional medicine and wellness portal programs.

The WorkingWell and HEALTHeACCESS offices are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Monday through Friday. More information on both is available by calling (219) 575-6055.