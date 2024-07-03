Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

La Porte – The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Sandra Wood as the new Superintendent. With a rich background in educational leadership and a steadfast commitment to student success, Dr. Wood has committed to leading the district toward excellence and growth.

With 19 years of experience in public education, Dr. Wood has established herself as a dedicated educator invested in the communities she serves. Her commitment to empowering others and promoting successful outcomes has been a cornerstone of her leadership philosophy.

“My children are enrolled in the district, so my connection to the La Porte Community School Corporation is deeply personal,” said Dr. Sandra Wood. “I look forward to engaging with the staff, students, and families of La Porte, working together to create an environment where every student can thrive.”

Previously serving as the Superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township, Dr. Wood’s hands-on involvement in all aspects of district leadership provided her with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of school district management. Under her leadership, the district achieved several key milestones, including a 7.8% increase in K-12

enrollment over five years, the full implementation of a K-12 1:1 instructional technology program, the refinement of a virtual learning program, and the initiation of a comprehensive revision of K-12 curriculum maps. Dr. Wood also led the district in creating a 3-5 year Learning Prioritization Plan focused on enhancing student learning outcomes through improved

curriculum, instruction, and employability skills.

Dr. Wood is committed to sound financial management. She consistently works to maintain a balanced budget and increase cash balances across all funds. Her ability to listen attentively and collaborate effectively with stakeholders drives initiatives forward, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and accountability within her district. This commitment ensures the

district’s financial stability and growth.

“On behalf of the Board of School Trustees, we believe that Dr. Wood’s proven leadership skills, curricular and instructional expertise, and extensive experience in district-level management will be invaluable to the La Porte Community School Corporation,” stated Ryan Seaburg, President of the Board of School Trustees. “We look forward to the positive impact Dr. Wood will undoubtedly bring in her new role as Superintendent.”

Additionally, the La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Peggy Hinckley. Dr. Hinckley, who stepped in as interim superintendent and skillfully led the district through the transition over the past four months, has been a beacon of dedication, leadership, and commitment to the Slicer community. Her contributions have ensured a smooth transition and maintained the district’s focus. The board appreciates Dr. Hinckley’s service and positive impact during her tenure