Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields were both recently named Bariatric Centers of Excellence (COE) by Optum.

Bariatric departments belonging to the Optum bariatric COE program perform more successful bariatric procedures than many other facilities nearby. The Optum COEs also have fewer complications and readmissions, with 15% lower mortality rates, 16% lower inpatient hospital readmission, 12% lower reoperation rate for bariatric procedures and $4,239 lower average cost per surgical episode.

To ensure COEs continue to meet professional standards for top specialty care, Optum takes the added step of annually reviewing and recertifying each bariatric COE program.

Bariatric services are an increasing need in the U.S. Obesity affects more than a third of Americans and is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Obesity costs the country between $147 billion and $210 billion each year and while the growth rate among adults has plateaued recently, nearly 40 percent of working-age Americans, ages 40 to 59, still classify as obese.

In addition, comorbid conditions add to the human and financial toll obesity extracts, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projecting one in three adults could have diabetes by 2050.

Those interested in scheduling a consultation at Franciscan Midwest Bariatric Institute Dyer, 24 Joliet St. in Dyer can call (219) 852-2518 or at Franciscan Health Center for Bariatric Surgery Olympia Fields, 3700 W. 203rd St., Suite 302 can call (708) 679-2518. More information about Franciscan’s bariatric surgery program is also available online.