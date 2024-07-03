LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing the evening of Thursday, July 11 regarding a proposed intersection improvement project for U.S. 231 and Parrish Avenue.

The proposed project involves the construction of a roundabout with dual lane approaches on U.S. 231 and single lane approaches on Parrish Ave. The existing signal infrastructure will be removed, and new signing and lighting will be added. Each approach leg will have a splitter island to separate and manage traffic approaching the center island. Each quadrant of the intersection will have pedestrian sidewalks with buffers, and the central island will have a truck apron. The primary need for this project is to reduce crash potential and user delay at the intersection.

The public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. CST at St. John Town Hall, 10955 W 93rd Avenue, St. John, IN 46373. Project representatives will be available to answer questions during an open house beginning at 5:00 p.m. Public statements for the record will be taken as part of the public hearing procedure. View project documents on the INDOT website here.

Written comments may be submitted prior to the public hearing and within the two-week comment period after the hearing to Kaskaskia Group attn: Chad Kelly, 8520 Allison Pointe Blvd, Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46250 or by email at ckelly@kaskaskiaeng.com. INDOT respectfully requests comments be submitted by July 26, 2024.