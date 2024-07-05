La Porte Police arrested a man just hours after seeking the public’s help on social media.

In just under 8 hours, after police made their “Wanted Wednesday Post” on Facebook, police took 38-year-old Dustin Mueller into custody. Mueller was wanted by the La Porte Police Department on 5 active arrest warrants including Possession of Methamphetamine and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Cpl. Jaskowiak received information from another agency about a possible location of Mueller. This information was quickly relayed to our on duty patrol units who located him within 30 minutes of receiving the tip.

“If you have information about a wanted subject we encourage you to contact Cpl. Adam Jaskowiak at 219-362-9446 ext: 2134 or ajaskowiak@lpcitypd.com,” the LPPD said on their Facebook page.