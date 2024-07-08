This morning at 5:24 AM, deputies responded to State Road 2 and CR 500 West, reference a single vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Sawyer Laffoon and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A white 2015 Kia was traveling westbound on SR 2. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway and began traveling in a northwest direction. The vehicle crashed into a tree located on the northwest corner of the intersection of SR 2 and CR 500 West.

The driver (lone occupant), George M. DOBOS (62 YOA) of Westville, was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology tests results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.