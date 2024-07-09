Donations can be dropped off at the two hospitals through July 22

The Mission Committee of Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Munster hospitals is hosting a school supply and cereal drive aimed at assisting local Catholic school students in need.

Items such as boxes of dry cereal (for breakfasts before school), backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks, markers, colored pencils, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, erasers, highlighters, folders, binders, index cards, headphones, filler paper, printer paper, pencil cases, rulers, dry erase markers and other school supplies are being accepted.

Donations will benefit students attending St. John Bosco School in Hammond, St. Casimir School in Hammond, St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond and St. Thomas More School in Munster.

The back to school and cereal drive will take place through July 22 at Franciscan Health Dyer at 34 Joliet St. and Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Ave. The public may drop items off at the main entrances to both hospitals during visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.