Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in Berrien County, Michigan as 29-year-old Austin Jay Jones of La Porte, IN.

On July 4 just after midnight, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Deans Hill Road near Hochberger Road in Berrien Township for a single vehicle unknown injury motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived on scene and found that a vehicle was traveling northeast on Deans Hill Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate the curved roadway and ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle collided with a guardrail, went down into a ditch and collided with several large trees. The vehicle was occupied by a single occupant who was entrapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident investigation Team continues to investigate the incident.