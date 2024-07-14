The intersection 15th Street and Broadway will close on Monday, July 15, Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg is reporting.

H&G Underground Utilities, contracted by Indiana American Water Company, will be connecting a water main at the intersection.

Schnadenberg expects the intersection to be closed to traffic for about five days.

A detour will be posted and signage placed to assist motorists in navigating around the closure.

The Town of Chesterton says Schnadenberg and Assistant Street Commissioner Dan Moy will be monitoring progress on the job.