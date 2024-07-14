Cops Cycling for Survivors in Full Swing as they continue their tour throughout Indiana. The Ride started in Indianapolis on July 8th and wraps up on July 20th. Stops have included Richmond, Blufton, South Bend to name a few, The Ride will wrap up in Indianapolis. Mike Kellems has chatted about their current tour with Ric Federighi on WIMS . Mike has also chronicled the journey with some great pictures as well.
Cops Cycling for Survivors teams up with Active officers and civilian participant riders to raise awareness and actively support law enforcement survivors through the annual bicycle tour around the state of Indiana which raises funds to be utilized to support scholarships, camps and events held in memory of officers killed in the line of duty and other survivor causes as determined by the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Board. For more information or to donate check out www.copscyclingforsurvivors.org. Cops Cycling for Survivors
Thank you Mike Kellems for the wonderful photos.