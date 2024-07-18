NIPSCO said in an update Thursday night that service to more than 90 percent of the estimated 110,000 homes and businesses affected by Monday evening’s damaging storm event has been restored, as they continue to focus on every one of the 10,800 customers remaining without electric service from this original event. All available NIPSCO, contractor and mutual aid resources are continuing to work around-the-clock in support of this restoration effort.

A list of estimated restoration times can be found on nipsco.com/outages.

Kankakee Valley REMC’s website is now showing no outages. See kvremc.com for more information.

As of Wednesday night I&M is reporting 1,247 outages in their South Bend and Southwest Michigan area. See more info at indianamichiganpower.com.