Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch is proud to announce that Michigan City has been awarded a $4.6 million grant from the Indiana Residential Infrastructure Fund.

The grant, awarded by the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA), marks a significant step forward in the city’s commitment to enhancing residential housing development and infrastructure in Michigan City.

“This $4.6 million will aid us in undertaking critical infrastructure projects that are essential for the growth and development of residential housing in Michigan City,” Mayor Angie said. “Thank you to the Indiana Finance Authority for recognizing our efforts and providing us with the resources needed to improve our community.”

The Indiana Residential Infrastructure Fund supports infrastructure projects to promote residential housing development statewide. The IFA prioritizes loan applications from communities with housing- friendly zoning, directing 70 percent of funding to those with populations under 50,000.

Michigan City is proud to be among the first recipients, showcasing the city’s ongoing commitment to creating a more vibrant, sustainable and inclusive community.

For more information about the Indiana Residential Infrastructure Fund and the awarded grant, click here. [https://www.in.gov/ifa/residential-housing-infrastructure-assistance-program]