Come join in on the fun at La Porte Lakefest 2024! Day 2 features a slew of amazing events that are sure to entertain the whole family. See below for events, locations and times! (schedule may be subject to change)
July 27th
Bolt for the Heart 5K Run (Presented by Bolt for the Heart/Play for Jake Foundation)
– Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater
– 8am
Grass Volleyball Tournament (Presented by EVP Volleyball)
– Fox Park
– 9am
Kids Fun Zone (Presented by City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department/La Porte County Library)
– Unity Park
– 9-11am
Clear Lake Craft Market (Presented by Mayor Tom Dermody/City of La Porte)
– Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater
– 9am-3pm
P1 AquaX La Porte Grand Prix (Presented by Visit Michigan City La Porte)
– Stone Lake Beach
– 10am-4pm
Concert and Fireworks (Presented by Mayor Tom Dermody/City of La Porte)
– Headliner: Soul Asylum
– Openers: Neil Allesee and Mike + The Boys
– Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater
– 6:30pm
Venetian Boat Parade (Presented by La Porte Area Lakes Association / La Porte Yacht Club)
– Pine Lake / La Porte Yacht Club
– 7pm
A special thanks to our sponsors:
NIPSCO , Arnett Construction & Roofing, Visit Michigan City LaPorte, City of La Porte Parks and Recreation Center, The City of La Porte Purdue Northwest Healthy Life – La Porte Hot Spot Cafe-La Porte
For more information check out www.laportelakefest.com. (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
