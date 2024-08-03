Students at 57 Indiana schools will experience the outdoors during the 2024-25 school year thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana State Parks and other state park-managed properties.

The Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for all K-12 schools and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting nonprofit of the DNR.

Thanks to the ongoing generosity of donors, the individual grant limit for this school year was doubled from the previous school year. Grants of up to $500 are now awarded to fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to the field trips. These donations have also allowed the program to more than double the total dollars distributed.

The program is expected to distribute $24,966 this year, the largest amount in its existence. An estimated 4,809 K-12 students will benefit.

Since the program’s start in 2013, a total of 287 field trip grants have been awarded, giving 25,200 students the opportunity to visit state parks at a reduced cost to schools and students. With this year’s awards, more than $75,000 in overall funding has been distributed to allow students to visit an Indiana state park for a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist.

The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a longtime DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. In addition to generous individuals, periodic support for the program is provided by the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council, the Indiana Parks Alliance, and the INRF.

“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” INRF director Jody Kress said. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural legacy.”

To donate to the field trip program, visit IndianaNRF.org. Indiana has 24 state parks, eight reservoirs, two state forest recreation areas and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding. Field trips to state park properties engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, and conservation. The receiving schools and where they will visit are:

The receiving schools, town and where they will visit are listed here: