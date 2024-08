There will be overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Indy Boulevard/U.S. 41 and Kennedy Avenue the evening of Monday, August 5 through the morning of Friday, August 9.

INDOT says to be prepared for changing traffic patterns during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Crews will be installing prismatic reflectors.