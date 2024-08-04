Press Release, Shirley Heinze Land Trust:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Shirley Heinze Land Trust (SHLT) has announced a 93.78-acre addition to Lydick Bog Nature Preserve in north St. Joseph County. The new acquisition brings the total protected acreage at the property to 271 acres. Planning is underway for new trail access for visitors and residents.

“We are thrilled to expand Lydick Bog Nature Preserve,” said Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director of the land trust. “This is a state-dedicated nature preserve which protects one of the few remaining bogs in Indiana. With over 630 plant species identified, it is one of our most diverse properties. Lydick Bog is easily accessible for residents of South Bend and the greater Michiana region seeking opportunities for passive outdoor recreation.”

“The expansion of Lydick Bog is part of a larger plan to lessen forest fragmentation in the Kettle Lakes Conservation Area,” continued Krouse. “The protection of these forests will contribute to water quality in the area by blocking the potential runoff that might have resulted if the land had instead been developed.

“This project is an excellent example of partners coming together to create a lasting impact beneficial to local residents and the environment as a whole. Funding to support this acquisition project came from St. Joseph County and The State of Indiana’s Next Level Conservation Trust Program.”

The partnership with the St. Joseph County Council was invaluable and led to the opportunity of being able to acquire the land. “The County saw a great opportunity to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create a win-win-win project between the County, the South Bend International Airport, and the Land Trust. The addition of a grant from the State of Indiana really sealed this amazing deal that got land to the Land Trust and funds to the Airport to help them with an important economic development project,” said Bill Schalliol, Ex. Director of Economic Development for St. Joseph County.

The expanded Lydick Bog Nature Preserve adds to a growing destination area for residents and tourists, which includes the recently opened Indiana Dinosaur Museum that will be connected to the preserve with a walking trail soon.

“Three cheers to the County, State and Kris Krouse. South Bend’s Westside is poised for explosive growth. With their leadership we can grow our economy and protect the environment at the same time,” praised Mark Tarner, founder of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum and owner of the South Bend Chocolate Company.

“Make plans to attend our Nature in the Arts program, ‘Printmaking & Plein Air,’ on Saturday, August 3, at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve from 10 am to 1 pm eastern time,” said Mari Patis, SHLT’s Programs Coordinator. “In partnership with the South Bend Museum of Art and the Northern Indiana Pastel Society, we will offer multimedia printmaking, plein air instruction, and guided hikes. Enjoy live music and Cloud Walking Coffee. RSVP at heinzetrust.org.”

Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved and restored natural lands and waters in northwestern Indiana, including some of the rarest landscapes in the state. More than 3,300 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke, and Marshall Counties have been protected. The organization also strives to build connections between communities and nature by engaging people of all ages in its work.

For more information on the work and nature preserves of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, visit www.heinzetrust.org, call (219) 242-8558, or find it on social media.