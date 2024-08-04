The Valparaiso Police Department announced that it has achieved its fifth accreditation award through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

“As one of only 14 municipal agencies with this accreditation in the State of Indiana, this prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and professionalism in serving our community, VPD said on its Facebook page. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

“Thank you, Valparaiso, for your continued support. We are proud to uphold the highest standards of policing and remain dedicated to keeping our community safe.”