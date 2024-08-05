INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb returned to Indianapolis following an international economic development trip to Australia and Singapore focused on advancing Indo-Pacific relationships and identifying new opportunities to partner across economic development, innovation and talent development.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation met with representatives of government, academia and industry to advance mutually beneficial collaborations across economic development, innovation and talent development.

In Sydney, Gov. Holcomb met with U.S. and New South Wales government officials to discuss how Indiana and Australia can work together to expand partnerships. The governor showcased Indiana’s nationally recognized READI program in a meeting with New South Wales and discussed innovation and trade across key future-focused sectors with U.S. General Consul in Sydney Christine Elder.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation also participated in a roundtable discussion at the U.S. Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, which aims to enrich the Australia-United States relationship, to discuss the clean energy transition, cooperation between Australia and Indiana and the Hoosier state’s success with READI.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation met with a number of industry leaders advancing global innovation, visiting SunDrive Solar to explore its groundbreaking solar technology and its potential impact on Indiana’s energy future; Rux Energy to discuss its advancements that are enabling the shift to green hydrogen energy; as well as Syenta to learn more about its semiconductor industry innovations and discuss the future of the sector across Indiana, Australia and beyond.

Gov. Holcomb addressed representatives of business, government and academic at a reception hosted by U.S. Consul General Elder, highlighting the promising future for Indiana and Australia.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation traveled to Melbourne to foster ties with the state of Victoria. The governor was welcomed by Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner and Invest Victoria CEO Danni Jarrett, exploring partnership opportunities and the two states’ strong alignments in future-focused sectors. The governor and the Indiana delegation also addressed innovative leaders across government and industry at a meeting hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Victoria and IFM Investors, an institutional investor and asset manager that has invested in the Indiana Toll Road.

In Melbourne, the delegation met with leaders at Swinburne University of Technology, a world-ranked university creating social and economic impact through science, technology and innovation, to see its Factory of the Future and explore advancements being made in hydrogen, advanced research and training. The two groups discussed shared strategies, including Indiana’s MachH2 hydrogen hub, and the importance of collaborations across government, industry and academia.

Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Rosenberg also met with representatives of Penske Australia and New Zealand, learning about its defense and mobility operations, and leadership of PACCAR, exploring how the company – a partner of Indiana-based Cummins – is shaping the future of commercial trucking.

The delegation also visited the global headquarters of Telix, which hosts its U.S. business in Indiana, to learn more about the company’s progress in radiopharmaceuticals and the innovations in nuclear medicine and life sciences happening across Indiana.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation traveled to Singapore to advance partnership opportunities across business, connectivity and infrastructure, innovation and future-focused industry. The governor met with Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan to discuss diplomatic relations and economic cooperation between Indiana and Singapore and with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong to discuss mutually beneficial economic opportunities that involve industry, trade and academia.

In Singapore, the delegation joined Enterprise Singapore – the government’s enterprise development office – and growing Singapore companies for a roundtable discussion on innovation. Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Rosenberg pitched Indiana as a competitive destination for new business, entrepreneurship and R&D, while the group explored opportunities to drive mutual growth for Indiana and Singapore.

Gov. Holcomb and the delegation also met with key industry stakeholders, including Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment company, and explored aspects of Singapore’s renown quality of place efforts at Gardens by the Bay, a 260-acre urban park that was developed to bring to life new green spaces and outdoor recreation opportunities.

This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 24th international economic development trip as governor and his first official visits to Australia and Singapore. Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries and territories, and hosts 32 Australian businesses and two Singaporean-owned businesses.