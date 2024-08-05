DYER, Indiana – Family medicine physician Narayan Prabhakar, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Dyer.

Dr. Prabhakar is board-certified and attended medical school at the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten and completed his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

In addition to family medicine, Dr. Prabhakar’s clinical interests include management of chronic medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, preventative healthcare, screenings, education and overall healthy living.

Dr. Prabhakar is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Dyer Family Health Center, 840 Richard Road, Suite 2 in Dyer.

In-person and virtual visits are available. To make an appointment, call (219) 322-1450.