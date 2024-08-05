Press Release Shirley Heinze Land Trust:
HOBART, Ind. – The public is invited to take part in a “Wellness Walk” through prairie habitat and have opportunities to chat with healthcare professionals while learning about the health benefits of nature with Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Purdue University Nutrition Education Program, and Powers Health. This free event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, August 10th at Cressmoor Prairie Nature Preserve. Visitors can park at the west entrance, located at 615 W 40th Ave Hobart, Indiana 46342.
Wellness Walks will be held on the 10th of each month until October, and will take place in various Shirley Heinze nature preserves throughout northwestern Indiana. Each walk will focus on a variety of conservation, physical activity and health related topics from our partners. Visit www.heinzetrust.org/wellness-walks/ or contact Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s Programs Coordinator, Mari Patis, at (219) 242-8558 or Nurse Shannon with Powers Health at (219) 670-0394.