Press Release Shirley Heinze Land Trust:

HOBART, Ind. – The public is invited to take part in a “Wellness Walk” through prairie habitat and have opportunities to chat with healthcare professionals while learning about the health benefits of nature with Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Purdue University Nutrition Education Program, and Powers Health. This free event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, August 10th at Cressmoor Prairie Nature Preserve. Visitors can park at the west entrance, located at 615 W 40th Ave Hobart, Indiana 46342.