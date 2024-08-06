CROWN POINT, Indiana – Franciscan Health’s Prenatal Assistance Program recently received a donation of more than 400,000 Huggies diapers – enough to fill a semi — from the National Diaper Bank Network.

The National Diaper Bank Network works in partnership with its network of diaper banks – including those at Franciscan Health — allied programs, donors, sponsors and elected officials to end diaper need and period poverty in the United States.

“The Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program strives to increase capacity in the communities we serve,” Franciscan Alliance Prenatal Assistance Program Director Tristan Kirby said. “This gift will allow the Franciscan healthcare ministry to continue to positively impact families experiencing diaper insecurity in Northwest Indiana. We are grateful to the National Diaper Bank Network for their support and leadership and to Huggies for this donation that will touch so many lives.”

Nearly one in two families struggles to afford diapers, which can cost more than $1,000 a year. As many as 60% of families with diaper insecurity report missing school or work because they do not have diapers needed to send their children to childcare.

Franciscan’s Diaper Pantry program allows eligible families to obtain free diapers, wipes and more. Those interested in the program can call 1-877-PRE-NATL to check eligibility, register for the program and schedule an appointment.

The $7,000 administrative fee for the delivery was paid by donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance Program fund.

Donations to support the Diaper Pantry through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance program can be made online or by calling (219) 661-3401.