Press Release, NIPSCO:

Lawmakers require homeowners and professionals to make a free request two full working days before digging to avoid damaging buried utilities

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Aug. 11 is almost here, and NIPSCO hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for everyone to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.

On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, NIPSCO reminds homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line. The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a previously marked location, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Contact 811 at least two full business days in advance so the local utility companies can mark the approximate location of any buried main lines and service lines. This limits the risk of injuries and of potential utility service disruptions to the neighborhood. It’s easy to make the free request by calling 811 or going online to Indiana811.org.

Striking a single line can cause injury, costly repairs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least two full working days before breaking ground.

NIPSCO wants you to stay safe. Visit Indiana811.org or NIPSCO.com/811 for more information about 811, Indiana’s Dig Law and safe digging practices.