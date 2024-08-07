LAKE COUNTY – Early Tuesday morning, troopers with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post responded to a vehicle crash on I-65 which resulted in multiple injuries and has caused significant traffic delays.

At about 4:16 a.m. CST, a crash occurred between three semis near the 238 mile-marker in the northbound lanes of I-65, two miles south of the Lowell exit. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2022 Volvo tractor with trailer was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the roadway. The vehicle then attempted to return to the roadway which caused the truck and trailer to rollover onto the passenger side of the vehicle in the lane of travel. A second semi, a 2019 Volvo tractor with trailer, struck the first semi which pushed it out of the roadway. A third semi, a 2023 Peterbilt tractor with trailer, then struck the second semi in a rear end crash. The chain of events left the first semi rolled on its side in the roadside ditch and the second and third semis being disabled in the lane of travel with heavy damage to all the vehicles involved.

The driver of the first semi, a 47-year-old man from Wheeling, Illinois, had exited his vehicle before it was struck by the second semi. When the second semi struck his vehicle, he was then struck by his vehicle which resulted in serious injuries. The driver of the second semi, a 66-year-old of Elwood, Indiana, also sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Both drivers were transported by ambulance from the scene to receive medical treatment. The third driver, a 36-year-old from Albany, Georgia, was not injured.

The right lane has remained closed since the time of the crash for crash investigation and cleanup and is expected to remain closed for the next few hours until cleanup can be completed.