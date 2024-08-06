Indianapolis – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) announces the launch of the Indiana All Payer Claims Database (APCD) website. The Indiana APCD is a statewide database that collects healthcare claims information from various sources, such as health insurers, and provides valuable healthcare insights for all Hoosiers.

This interactive tool allows consumers to shop for health care services by comparing price and quality of care across the state. For example, if you are in need of a knee replacement you can select your insurance, procedure, and zip code on the database. You will then see a list of health care providers that perform the service within a certain distance of your zip code, the quality rating for that facility, and the average out-of-pocket cost.

“The Indiana All Payer Claims Database website will provide valuable insights into healthcare costs, quality, and utilization patterns across our state. By making this data accessible, the APCD website will be an invaluable tool in driving data-based decisions, and ultimately enhance the well-being of Indiana residents,” said IDOI Commissioner Amy L. Beard.

In addition to the benefits for healthcare consumers, the Indiana APCD may provide valuable information to employers, researchers, and policy makers. Indiana employers can glean more information about the quality of care their employees receive and strengthen their decision making about benefit design and network optimization for employees. Additionally, researchers and policy makers can study healthcare utilization and cost trends by service type and location across the state.

Improving healthcare price transparency has been a priority for Governor Holcomb. The Indiana APCD was part of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda and authorized by the Indiana General Assembly.

“Our partnership with Onpoint marks a significant milestone in advancing our data management capabilities. We’re confident that this collaboration will enhance our ability to deliver innovative data insights that will benefit our stakeholders across the state,” said Jonathan Handsborough, Executive Director of the IDOI APCD.

The Indiana Department of Insurance partnered with OnPoint Health Data to create the APCD. OnPoint developed the first-of-its-kind APCD for Maine in 2003 and is a recognized industry leader on APCDs, developing more than 50% of the APCDs nationally since that time. The Indiana APCD adheres to industry-leading data privacy and security standards and follows the strictest federal and state security requirements.

Visit the Indiana APCD website at https://www.apcd.idoi.in.gov/.