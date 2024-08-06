At a special meeting held this evening, the Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Wendel McCollum as MCAS Superintendent. He replaces departing MCAS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, who retired August 2.

“I am a proud product of the Michigan City Area Schools, and having the opportunity to lead our district as Superintendent is a dream come true,” McCollum said. “I am looking forward to working with students, staff, parents, and community to take our schools to the next level. It’s an exciting time in Michigan City, as we begin to implement the vision outlined in our Strategic Plan.”

“Dr. McCollum has strong leadership skills and a passion for our school district as a place where students can and will achieve at high levels,” said MCAS School Board President Marty Corley. “He is committed to collaboration with staff and to engaging with parents, students, and the community.”

McCollum has served as the MCAS Associate Superintendent since 2016. In this capacity, he oversaw daily operations for the district and supervised building principals, Human Resources, Facilities, Special Education, Transportation, and Food Service. He chairs the district’s Strategic Planning implementation and is the district lead for all labor relations. He is also a certified School Safety Specialist.

Previously, he served as the principal of Michigan City High School from 2013-2016. Under his leadership, the high school saw a significant increase in state test scores and graduation rates. At MCHS, he helped establish the Early College and Honors College programs, expanding AP and dual credit opportunities for students and bolstering college and career readiness.

Prior to MCHS, McCollum was Associate Principal and Principal of East Chicago Central High School, where he also led successful turnaround efforts.

A Michigan City native, McCollum is a 1992 graduate of Michigan City’s Rogers High School. He served MCAS as an assistant principal from 2006-2010, at Elston and Krueger Middle Schools. Before becoming an administrator, he was a social studies teacher for six years in the Gary Community School Corporation.

McCollum earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education and an administrative certification from Indiana University Northwest. He earned a superintendent’s license through the Educational Specialist program at Indiana Wesleyan University and received a Doctorate in Education (EdD) in K-12 District Leadership from Oakland City University.