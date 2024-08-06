INDOT maintenance crews are scrub sealing State Road 55 between U.S. 24 and State Road 16. The road will be closed to through traffic during daytime work hours through approximately Tuesday or Wednesday. INDOT is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

According to INDOT, a scrub seal is an application that is very close to a chip seal treatment where asphalt emulsion and crushed rock are placed on an asphalt pavement surface. INDOT says the only difference is that the asphalt emulsion is applied to the road surface through a series of brooms placed at different angles, and a fog seal treatment is not needed.