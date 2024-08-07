Homeownership Program Information Sessions

LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity invites you to learn more about our affordable Habitat Homeownership program. Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. To apply you must have attended one of our outreach information sessions. Please visit our website at laportehabitat.org to register for the outreach sessions. Come along to collect application information, and be offered help with questions.

SPACE IS LIMITED RESERVE A SPOT NOW!

Sessions are held in the City of La Porte in August:

LaPorte Main Library 904 Indiana Ave, La Porte, IN 46350 – Meeting Room B

Session 1 Wednesday August 7th Start 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Session 2 Saturday August 17th Start: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Following your reservation, you will receive an email confirmation. We look forward to welcoming you at check-in on your chosen date. Children are welcome to attend the meeting.

The location is fully accessible.

We are excited to be building in the City of La Porte in 2024-2025 To apply you must visit our website at laportehabitat.org to register for the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program information outreach sessions.

*(please include this statement) *Habitat for Humanity is Equal Opportunities Housing

*Applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, national origin, ethnic or religious background, age, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, height, weight or disability.