Michigan City, IN – The historic Barker Mansion is thrilled to unveil an array of exciting events for August, offering something for everyone. This month’s special features include extended hours for First Friday, Games in the Garden, an elegant tea party, captivating history talks, and expert insights into the mansion’s restoration. The Barker Mansion invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the grandeur and charm of this architectural masterpiece.

Gatsby Tea in the Garden – Saturday, August 10th

Step back to the Roaring Twenties for an afternoon of sophistication and charm at our Gatsby Tea in the Garden. Enjoy delectable treats and tea while dressed in your finest 1920’s attire. Dance the Charleston with Rip Roaring Rita and revel in the nostalgia for the Jazz Age and flapper dresses. The event runs from 1 PM to 4 PM. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes afternoon tea and a guided tour. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance.

The Enchanted Garden Hour: Royal Gala in the Garden – Saturday, August 17th

Children aged 12 and under are cordially invited to a morning of regal splendor at the Royal Gala in the Garden. From 10 AM to 11 AM, dress in your finest prince or princess attire, listen to a royal story, bejewel your own crown, and join the majestic parade. Tickets are $20 for one child and one adult parent/chaperone. Tickets MUST be purchased in advance.

The Barker Mansion’s Bridal Open House – Sunday, August 18th

Step into the grandeur of the Barker Mansion and envision your dream wedding in this historic and picturesque setting.

This event focuses on showcasing our venue and rental spaces, including the new Barker Cottage. A self-guided tour of The Barker Mansion is included, and our event coordinator will be available to answer any questions. The event runs from 11 AM to 4 PM. Tickets are $20 per couple. For this occasion, the “Save the Date” non-refundable fee will be reduced to $150 (regular fee is $250). No vendors will be present.

Conservation Conversations – Sunday, August 25th

Spend an afternoon of enlightening discussion with professional conservators and restoration experts.

Join Chris Grohs from Terrawood Design and Custom Wood Craft for a presentation on the phenomenal undertaking to restore The Barker Mansion’s grand staircase. The event begins at 1 PM, includes a self-guided tour of the mansion, including the restored staircase, and costs $25.

The Barker Mansion Guided Tour

Embark on a captivating journey through history with our exclusive guided tours, available every Wednesday and Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the mansion with special behind-the-scenes extras. $20 per person.

First Fridays at the Barker Mansion

Kick off your weekends with extended hours on First Fridays from 11 AM to 6 PM. From 4 PM to 6 PM, residents of the 46360 zip code can enjoy free admission by presenting their ID. Join us for Games in the Garden and relish in the ambiance of the historic Jens Jensen Garden.

The Barker Mansion invites everyone to join us for these enriching and entertaining events. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit our website www.barkermansion.org or contact us at 219.873.1520.