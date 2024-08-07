An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have overnight lane closures on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-94 on or after Sunday, August 11.

Lane closures will be in place nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning. Crews will be performing slab jacking operations for approximately three weeks. Motorists should be alert for work crews and changing traffic patterns.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.