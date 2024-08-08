A search was underway for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Michigan off Beverly Shores on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

According to the DNR, at 2:10 p.m. a 17-year-old Eagan, Minn., teen was one of multiple swimmers seen to be in distress near the intersection of West Lake Front Drive and C.R. 300E.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene and found on their arrival two distressed swimmers and a Good Samaritan on shore requiring medical attention, the DNR said.

Responders also confirmed that a third swimmer, last seen approximately 300 feet from shore, remained unaccounted for.

“Rescue personnel attempted to enter the water to search but were hindered by large waves,” the DNR said. “A Beach Hazards Statement was in effect at the time of the incident, with waves of six to nine feet forecasted.”

A shore-based search was accordingly initiated in conjunction with the use of drones, while vessels with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit assisted in the offshore search.

“Search efforts will continue contingent on water conditions,” the DNR said.