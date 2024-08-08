A database website to help provide transparency for health care costs and price comparison for various health care services officially launched Monday, Aug. 5, said State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso).

The Indiana All Payer Claims Database (APCD), created by a 2020 law authored by Charbonneau, collects insurance claims data from public and private health care payers to track the cost, utilization and quality of health care throughout the state.

The APCD connects Hoosiers with a wide range of health care cost data, compiled by the Indiana Department of Insurance, including a list of health care providers that can perform a service within a specific distance, the average out-of-pocket cost for a service and the quality rating for specific facilities.

“I am excited to see the launch of the database, especially in light of the current struggles many Hoosiers are facing when it comes to accessing affordable health care,” Charbonneau said. “I look forward to seeing the impact the database will have on both the collection and distribution of important data like costs and quality of health care.”

The website also serves as a resource for researchers and policymakers looking for data to help improve the quality of Indiana’s health care costs and services.

Information collected by the APCD is in compliance with the security standards outlined in the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the U.S. Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH). Onpoint Health Data, the Indiana APCD administrator, is also certified by HITRUST, an industry-leading standard in health data security that uses both federal and state security requirements.

To access the database, click here or visit apcd.idoi.in.gov.

Questions and suggestions for the current or future reports and dashboards can be submitted by email at apcd@idoi.in.gov.