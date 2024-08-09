Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Munster are presenting free, one-day courses this fall aimed at helping anyone who regularly interacts with young people to better understand and help them when they are struggling.

The intensive, free workshops introduce common mental health challenges of youth, review typical adolescent development and teach a five-step action plan to help young people in crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD) and eating disorders.

The program provides essential information and training for adults who interact with children aged 12 to 18 on a regular basis, including parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, counselors, health and human services workers and/or any adult interacting with an adolescent in crisis.

The Mental Health First Aid for Youth in Crisis course is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central on Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Multipurpose Room of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City. Lunch will be served. The workshop is free, but registration is required. To register, please email Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@FranciscanAlliance.org.

The Mental Health First Aid for Youth in Crisis course is also scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central on Thursday, Sept. 19 in the St. Clare Conference Room of the hospital at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster. Lunch will be served. The workshop is free, but registration is required. To register, please email Franciscan Health Munster Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at Stacy.Zembala@FranciscanAlliance.org.