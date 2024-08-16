A man’s life was saved with the help of an AED after a cardiac emergency at the Michigan City Golf Course last month.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, longtime friends Chuck Krause and Rick Voss met at the Michigan City Golf Course on July 20 for a round of golf. While preparing to tee off, Rick suffered a sudden cardiac emergency.

Chuck immediately began to render aid by starting CPR as another golfer retrieved an AED from the clubhouse. Rick was later transported to an area hospital where he underwent a series of medical procedures.

Medical professionals told Rick his life was saved due to CPR being started so quickly and because of the availability and use of the AED.

During the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday’s August Merit Board meeting, Chuck was presented with a lifesaving award certificate by Sheriff Ron Heeg.

Chuck is a former LCSO employee having served as a Jail Deputy for 10 + years. During his time spent working in the LCJ, Chuck was trained and received his CPR certification.